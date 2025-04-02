Advertisement

The City of Pembroke Pines invites you to participate in the 20th Annual Art Competition. Artists 18 years or older residing in the tri-county area (Broward, Dade, and Palm Beach counties) are eligible to participate. Accepted artworks will be on display at Studio 18 Art Complex from May 16 to August 4, 2025.

Artwork Categories

(Artists can submit up to three works in a singular category)

Digital Art

Drawing

Mixed Media

Painting

Photography

Sculpture

Prize Catergories

$500 Best of Show

$200 Best Digital Art

$200 Best Drawing

$200 Best Best Mixed Media

$200 Best Painting

$200 Best Photography

$200 Best Sculpture

$200 Annual Art Event Poster Winner

IMPORTANT DATES

Application Deadline: Friday, April 4, 2025 @ 5 p.m.

Acceptance notification via email: April 15, 2025

Artwork intake at Studio 18 Art Complex: Monday, May 5, 2025 from 9am to 5pm

Artwork pick up: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Exhibition Opening Reception: Friday, May 16, 2025 @ 7 p.m. announcement of winners

GENERAL INFORMATION