    20th Annual Art Competition

    The City of Pembroke Pines invites you to participate in the 20th Annual Art Competition. Artists 18 years or older residing in the tri-county area (Broward, Dade, and Palm Beach counties) are eligible to participate. Accepted artworks will be on display at Studio 18 Art Complex from May 16 to August 4, 2025.

    Artwork Categories                                                           

    (Artists can submit up to three works in a singular category)                                                  

    Digital Art

    Drawing

    Mixed Media

    Painting

    Photography

    Sculpture

    Prize Catergories

    $500 Best of Show

    $200 Best Digital Art

    $200 Best Drawing

    $200 Best Best Mixed Media

    $200 Best Painting

    $200 Best Photography

    $200 Best Sculpture

    $200 Annual Art Event Poster Winner

    IMPORTANT DATES 

    Application Deadline: Friday, April 4, 2025 @ 5 p.m.

    Acceptance notification via email: April 15, 2025

    Artwork intake at Studio 18 Art Complex: Monday, May 5, 2025 from 9am to 5pm

    Artwork pick up: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

    Exhibition Opening Reception: Friday, May 16, 2025 @ 7 p.m. announcement of winners

    GENERAL INFORMATION

    • Artists must be 18 years or older and residing in Broward, Miami Dade or Palm Beach counties in order to participate.
    • Artists may only apply to one (1) medium category and can submit up to three (3) artworks within that medium.
    • The application below must be downloaded, completed and emailed, along with pictures of the artwork, to studio18@ppines.

