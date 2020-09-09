4 Things Broward County Residents Should Do NOW

League of Women Voters of Broward highlights four ways to prepare for November elections
By Monica Elliott, President, League of Women Voters of Broward County
November may seem a long way off, but it is important to take these steps NOW to make sure you can vote in the election.
Most of these actions can be done online at the website for the Broward Supervisor of Elections, www.browardsoe.org
- Register to vote by Oct. 5 to vote in Nov. 3 election. To register online, you must have a Florida Driver’s license or Florida Identification Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and know the last four numbers of your Social Security Number. Registering to vote online is safe and secure and the fastest method. If you do not have a Florida Driver’s license or ID card, then you can print the voter registration form, in either English or Spanish, complete the form and mail it. Do you know anyone who just turned 18 or hasn’t registered? Help spread the word.
- Request Vote-By-Mail ballot, in English or Spanish. You do not have to use it. Think of Vote-By-Mail as an insurance policy that will allow you to vote no matter what happens with the pandemic. Either go to www.browardsoe.org or call the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office at (954) 357-7055. Vote By Mail ballots are mailed starting Sept. 24.
- Make sure your address is correct. Vote-By-Mail ballots cannot be forwarded by the U.S. Postal Service. If you have moved temporarily, you can forward the ballot to a different address by completing a form at the SOE site. Do you know anybody who has moved recently? Remind them to update their address for their voter registration.
- Start researching the candidates and the issues. Check out the non-partisan League of Women Voters website www.Vote411.org. Do you know of a group that would host a non-partisan election information talk? Contact our speakers bureau about booking a Zoom presentation called Decision 2020. Email speakers@lwvbroward.org.
