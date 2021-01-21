5 Die In Fire At World’s Largest Vaccine Maker’s Campus; Vaccine Production Not Affected

PUNE, India — An afternoon fire on Jan. 21 that killed five people on the campus of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine production site, did not affect production of the coronavirus vaccine.

Another fire broke out at the campus around 7:30 p.m. No update was available by press time about any casualties or damage.

“There were six to eight of us working inside the building when the [first] fire broke out,” said Jiten Kumar, brother of Bipin Kumar, one of the workers who died in the fire. “As the fire grew, we were alerted to evacuate the site, and we ran out. But my brother and Rama Shankar [another worker] were caught in the commotion and could not leave.”

Bipin Kumar and Rama Shankar were among the five who died when fire engulfed a building under construction at the Pune campus of the Serum Institute of India. Four workers were rescued.

“I commute every day to work from Hadapsar, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away,” said Gorakh Jadhav, 31, a mechanic who runs a small shop opposite the campus. “I heard a loud noise between 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. When I came out of the shop, I saw smoke billowing from the building. The fire brigade reached the spot around 3:15 p.m.”