6-Year old girl donates 5,000+ books to kids during Pandemic

(Source NewsOne):

NEW YORK, NY — Six-year-old Kelly Boston-Hill wanted to help other kids and do something a little different for her birthday. So, she hosted a “Contactless – Social Distancing” Book Drive to benefit a non-profit organization called The Book Fairies. Her efforts have been so successful that she has been able to collect and donate more than 5,000 books. The organization has named her a Book Fairy Jr. and she has been named one of the Long Island Nets “Heroes of Long Island” for being so kind.

Kelly launched Kelly’s Doll House during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic to read to children that may not have access to books but may have access to video. Kelly has a passion for reading and releases book reviews and read-alongs on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV. During the New York COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandate by Governor Cuomo, Kelly watched The Book Fairies read along and with one shout out from the host, she instantly fell in love. Kelly expressed, “Coronavirus caravans are cool but I want kids to read and books are amazing.” The Book Fairies launched Contactless Book Drives and Kelly knew The Book Fairies would be a perfect fit to celebrate her birthday with a purpose.

Eileen Minogue, Executive Director for The Book Fairies, had this to say about Kelly’s drive: “On a yearly basis, The Book Fairies works so hard to open up access to books for kids and adults in need, distributing 2.3 million books since 2012. However, since COVID-19 has hit, the requests for books have increased as so many of the most vulnerable have been left in the dark without access to books. It is absolutely amazing and inspiring, how six-year-old Kelly has selflessly and generously given up her birthday gifts for children who are less fortunate. She is leading by example and we are so grateful to her and her family for their support in helping us to continue giving the gift of reading. Because it starts with a book!”

Kelly’s Doll House collected over 3,000+ books within four hours that will be donated to local schools and community-based organizations in New York City and Long Island. The 3,000+ books were delivered via a drop off social distancing event on Saturday, June 27th and is the biggest collected drive during COVID-19 that The Book Fairies experienced, all coordinated by a five-year old, now six-year old girl. Special guest appearances were seen by Todd Jones “The Donutologist” – Cuzin’s Duzin; Collette V. Smith, the NFL’s 1st African American Female Football Coach and the New York Jets 1st Female Football Coach in franchise history; New York State Assemblywoman Taylor Darling (18th District); Dr. Michele C. Reed – “The Fit Doc”; and Celebrity DJ Ms. Chu.

Family, friends, and neighbors from New York City (Queens/ Brooklyn), Long Island, and across the nation answered the call to gather old/used or new books for children and adults to help Kelly’s Doll House increase literacy. Additional contributors to Kelly’s Doll House Book Drive include Queens Courier, Tenenbaum Law P.C., Walter The Vault, The Fit Doc Wellness Group, and Vera Moore Cosmetics. Kelly’s Doll House also received support from members of several organizations including ESOTA Dance School, Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Greater Queens and Eastern Shore Chapters of The Links, Inc., Jack and Jill of America Nassau County Chapter, Girl Scouts of America, Inc. Daisy Troop #1277, Brooklyn-Long Island Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Diner en Blanc Long Island, and The Fit Doc Wellness Group.

For more information about Kelly’s Doll House, visit KellysDollHouse.com

For more information about The Book Fairies, visit TheBookFairies.org

About

Ice Princess Legacy is Kelly’s family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content, and is driven to help kids learn. During the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic, Ice Princess Legacy created Kelly’s Doll House to allow 6-year old Kelly the opportunity to read along to children worldwide. Ice Princess Legacy continues to grow and currently manages Generation Alpha brands – Kelly’s Doll House and Keith’s Zone. Currently, Kelly’s Doll House is rapidly evolving into an influential global kids and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, dolls, toys, fashion, and consumer products. Kelly’s kindness places philanthropy at the forefront of her life as she places kindness and love above all.

The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that collects reading materials for people in need throughout metropolitan New York. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across age groups.