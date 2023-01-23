7-Year-Old Black Boy Writes His First Book About A Superhero Who Loves Making The World A Safer Place

NATIONWIDE — Meet Eden Scott McLauchlin, a 7-year-old African American author from Fayetteville, North Carolina. Eden released his first children’s book entitled Eden Saves The Day: The Adventures of Captain Cleanup. This book helps young kids understand the importance of lending a helping hand, and how important it is to keep the environment clean.

In the book, Eden himself is the main character who transforms into a superhero called Captain Cleanup. He fights crime, helps the elderly, protects animals, and cares for the environment by recycling and picking up trash. This book allows children to see that a superhero doesn’t have to be big and powerful to make a difference. There’s a superhero inside each and every one of us.

Eden showcases his superhero qualities in everyday life by excelling in sports as well as inside the classroom. He’s described as “above average” and though very curious, he showcases his loving and caring side for his family, friends, pets, and earth in any way that he can. He decided to write this book to inspire other kids to help out in any way they can. He hopes this book will help others see the importance of helping and keeping the environment clean.

Review from Best Selling Author:

“I love this book! It really helps young kids see that they can be helpful to others around them. It helps a child to see the “Super” inside of themselves.”