By Layla Davidson

On Saturday, a 76-year-old woman was arrested after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police believe was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The terminally ill man, 77, was admitted to Advent Health Hospital three weeks ago with the intention of “ending it” if his health deteriorated further. The man intended to shoot himself but was physically unable to do so. According to Police Chief Jakari E. Young, his wife said she “couldn’t go through with it” after deciding to commit suicide. After that, the woman barricaded herself in the hospital room. She was taken into police custody around 3 p.m. It’s unclear how the woman got into the hospital with a gun and whether the hospital had a metal detection security system. The exact weapon used in the shooting is also unknown.