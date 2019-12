Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

By Brielle Henry

This week, I attended the Growing the Voices of Our Future interest meeting to see if I would want to do it again for another year. Many other students came too. After listening to Mrs. Brithney and my mom, I’m happy to continue learning how to use my voice and express myself.

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

