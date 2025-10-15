A Century of Faith: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years of Service in Fort Lauderdale

Advertisement

A historic Sistrunk congregation honors a century of worship, leadership, and community impact

By Westside Gazette Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — From a humble beginning in a bush harbor in 1925 to a thriving ministry at the heart of Fort Lauderdale’s historic Sistrunk corridor, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of faith, fellowship, and service.

Founded on a warm August Sunday in 1925 by Reverend J.T. Brown, Brother H.W. Whitus, Deacon Joseph Walker, Brother Henry Baker, Sister Mary Baker, and Mother Picket, the early congregation gathered inside a small wooden house surrounded by pine trees and palmetto bushes on what was then an unpaved N.W. 6th Street.

Over the past century, New Hope has evolved from a modest wooden structure into a vital cornerstone of spiritual and community life in Broward County. The church has been shepherded by 13 pastors, each adding to its legacy through the establishment of new ministries, outreach programs, and community partnerships.

Under the leadership of current pastor Reverend Ricky Scott, the church continues to move forward with a renewed vision for spiritual growth and community engagement. “For 100 years, our church has served as a beacon of hope and a gathering place for families in this community,” said Pastor Scott. “This anniversary is a tribute to the generations who built this ministry and a testament to our continued commitment to serve our neighbors.”

The centennial celebration will take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. at 1321 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. The service will feature musical performances, special greetings from Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis, and a historical exhibit showcasing photographs and documents that tell the story of the church’s 100-year journey.

Additional community events include:

* Saturday, November 1, 2025 – 9 a.m.: Community Food Drive & Food Share

* Tuesday, November 4, 2025 – 6 p.m.: Fort Lauderdale City Commission Meeting — Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman will present a proclamation honoring New Hope’s century of service

Invited guests include Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Dr. Douglas R. Laurie, CEO of American Heritage Schools.

From its early days of all-day worship and shared dinners beneath the trees to the vibrant ministries of today, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church remains a living symbol of faith, perseverance, and love in action. As the congregation looks to the future, its mission endures — to uplift, serve, and shine the light of hope across generations.

HISTORY OF THE NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

In a bush harbor, New Hope Baptist Church was organized on a third Sunday in August of 1925, at three o’clock p. m. by Reverend J.T. Brown, Brother H. W. Whitus, Deacon Joseph Walker, Brother Henry Baker, Sister Mary Baker and Mother Picket.

The early church was a single-story wooden building, which once was a house, that sat in the middle of a lot surrounded by tall pine trees and palmetto bushes. This location was N.W. 6th Street, which was an unpaved white rock road, that began at the Florida East Coast Railroad tracks and ended at the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad tracks, with just a few family homes.

The first pastor, Reverend J.T. Brown, served for seven years. Following Reverend Brown’s service, Reverend T. P. Polk served for one and a half years. Later, Rev. M. L. Abraham served for two years. During this time, the location of the church remained in the bush harbor as a little wooden building.

The first major building was established under Reverend H. P. Bragnet’s Administration. A small grocery store owner named Mr. James Worthy, a farmer, was instrumental in the building of the first wooden church home of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The next pastor was Reverend W. M. McFadden who served for four years. Later Reverend Whittiker became pastor and served for two years. The regular Worship Services were held on the First and Third Sundays of each month. Worship Services, were an all-day event. Sunday School began at 9:30 A.M., followed by 11:30 Morning Worship that lasted until 2 o’clock. After service on Sunday, dinner was spread under the pine trees on long wooden tables that were built for that purpose, with food being brought in by the families that could afford to share with all present. The afternoon services began at 3 o’clock P.M. and sometimes lasted until 9 o’clock at night. Special services held were Children’s Day, Women’s Day, Men’s Day, Church Anniversary, Thanksgiving Service, and Christmas Service which was held all day in the early era of the church. New Years Eve service was held from 6 P.M. until 6 A.M. the next morning. The only music in the early church was a piano. There were only two choirs, Senior Choir and Junior Choir and one Usher Board.

The first building was remodeled under Reverend H. J. Everett’s Administration, who served for four years. Following Reverend Everett’s Administration, Reverend B. D. Coes served for fourteen years. Under his administration, the second building was erected. From 1948 to 1962, New Hope experienced 14 years of unprecedented growth both numerically and financially with three firsts under the pastorage of Rev B. D. Coes. The first Concrete Block structure was built for the church, Rental of first Parsonage for the pastor, and our own Rev. Frank McCaskill was ordained and licensed to preach and became the first student minister to serve at New Hope. He served in this capacity for seven years and was then called away to pastor two churches in Palm Beach County.

In 1962, the church called Reverend G. W. Phillips, who served for seven years. Under his administration, the second building was remodeled and paid for. The first parsonage and lot east of the church were purchased and paid for. Also an addition to the church was built, a public announcement system was installed, air-conditioners were installed, the first organ was purchased, the Birth month Club was organized, the baptismal pool was installed, and the Tithe envelope system was established.

In 1970, the church called Reverend W. M. Davis as pastor. Under his leadership, the following were accomplished: purchase of a water cooler for the dining area, purchase of a portrait for baptismal pool, installation of tile on the church floor, paneling of the dining room area, and purchase of a commercial refrigerator and range for the kitchen. The following purchases were also made furniture for the pulpit and choir stand, cushions for the church pews, new furniture and carpet were installed in the parsonage, a Tithing box, a Marquee was placed in front of the church and the lot northwest of the church was purchased and cleared for a parking lot.

A testimonial dinner honoring the oldest mother in the church was held for the first time. The “List-o-phone” was installed so that members who were sick and shut-in could listen to the services. On the Combined Annual Day and through the auspices of the Birth Month Clubs, the church raised more money than ever in its history. So great was the amount that the church was financially able to pay off its mortgage in full and place a large deposit on the apartment building west of the church.

Under Reverend Davis’ Administration, the following auxiliaries were organized: The Special Chorus, Young Adult Choir, Adult Number Two Usher Board, Primary Usher Board, Mission Circles, Nurses Guild and other Auxiliaries. Reverend Davis rendered his resignation in June of 1975.

On January 15, 1976, the church called Reverend L. C. Chavous who served as minister for three months and then moved away.

On June 10, 1976, the church assembled to call Reverend G. David Horton as pastor. Under his administration the church sold the old parsonage and purchased a new parsonage, acquired a church bus, recarpeted the entire church, organized a youth choir, insured the contents of the church and the church’s order of services was updated.

In 1979, Reverend W. M. Davis returned to New Hope as pastor. Under his leadership the church was able to purchase and pay for two fifteen passenger vans and three lots across the street, which were made into parking areas. New classrooms and a Fellowship Hall were built, the church purchased three pianos, new chairs for the overflow, an ice maker, and steam tables. In addition, the church remodeled the choir stand and pulpit, purchased a 39 passenger bus, and installed stained glass windows. In 1993, more improvements occurred the church purchased new pews, retiled the floors, bought two offering tables and chairs, two (two-ton) air conditioning units, a 49 passenger bus, and new lighting in Sanctuary. Under the pastorage of Reverend W. M. Davis, auxiliaries, formerly known as boards, were changed to Ministries.

The following persons served as Deacons and Trustees at various times during the previous administrations of various pastors. Deacons James Grant, Charlie Walker, Arthur Walker, Kenneth Poole, Richard Jackson, Frank Bowens, Nathaniel Bowens, James Robinson, Josh Freeman, Willie Cooper, Harris Cooper, Moses Beasley, Benjamin Jackson, Obey Swanson, Eddie Green, Josh Elkins, Willie Knighton, Frank Lloyd, Elford Simmons, Leroy Randall, Johnnie Williams, Shade Williams, Lester Williams, James Greaves, Willie William, Roosevelt Wright, Jerry Thomas ,Charles Tanksley, Eddie Bowens, James Robinson, Joseph Walker, John Bowens, Wylie Myrick, Alton Staggers, Herman Randall, and James White.

Trustees, Sammie Knights, L. C. McQuay, Maltion Meriweather, Mark Dukes, Johnny C. Brown, Ned Jones, Andrew Turner, John A. Williams, Edward Dollison, Wesley Ponder, Sam Lane, John Long, John Barley, James Key, Robert Williams, Jessie Pryor, and Vince Rhett.

The church has been under the leadership of twelve pastors: Reverend T. J. Brown, Reverend T.P. Polk, Reverend M. L. Abraham, Rev. H. P. Bragnet, Reverend W. M. McFadden, Reverend Whittiker, Reverend H. J. Everett, Reverend B. D. Coes, Reverend G. W. Phillips, Reverend L. C. Chavous, Rev. G. David Horton, and Reverend Wilson M. Davis.

In June of 2007, the church came together and called Reverend Ricky Scott to become the 13th pastor of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Scott is an energetic young man with a vision from God, who plans to lead his people to higher heights in the Lord. The church’s first project is to update the current sound system and produce CD’S, DVD’S and Videos.

Deacons and Trustees serving presently are, Deacons Phil Hughes, Arthur L. Walker, Walter Sills, Robert Hughes, James Cummings, Richard Rhett, Joe L. Moody, Willie Harper, and William Bozeman. Trustees are, Phillip Hughes, Matthew Williams, James Davis, Elvage Thomas, Denton Walker, Nathaniel Ware, and Jimmie Hunter.

These persons served as mothers and deaconess under previous administrations, Willie B. Elkins, Leola Mathis, Annie Thorton, Estella Walker, Mary Poole, Dovie Grant, Victory Claridy, Viola Lane, Mother Picket, Henrietta Osborne, Julia McBride, Rose Turner, Annie Steele, Viola Whitter, Catherine Staggers, Della R. Cooper, Odessa Randall, Geraldine Crawford, Mother Cooper, Gwendolyn Williams, Alberta Williams, Ruby Hughes, Isabella Beasley, Ella M. Williams, Annie P. Williams, Bettye J. Brown, Dorothy Davis, Janice Thomas, Robbie Cooper, and Charlotte Wright.

Mothers and deaconess presently serving: Ora L. Greene, Lena King, Mattie Moody, Ida M. Williams, Barbara Ponder, Dotha M. McCray, Brenda Harper, Betty Shorter, Josephine Walker, Rosanna Kellam, Mamie Hughes, Barbara Cummings, and Doris Wright.

Since history is still being recorded, let us give praise and thanks as we continue to labor together with God. As we take inventory of the past and the present, there is no reason to doubt the future. For Jesus is still Lord and to Him be the Glory.

History of the Auxiliaries as Ministries

Deacon (Board) Ministry was organized in 1925.

Deaconess (Board Ministry was established under the pastorage of the late Reverend J. T. Brown.

Choir Number One was organized in 1944 under the pastorage of the late Reverend H. J. Everett.

Choir Number Two was organized under the pastorage of the late Reverend H. J. Everett.

Trustee (Board) Ministry was organized under the pastorage of the late Reverend B.D. Coes.

Children’s Choir was organized under the pastorage of the late Reverend B.D. Coes, renamed the Young Choir.

Mission Society was organized in 1948 under the pastorage of the late Reverend B.D. Coes.

Male Chorus was organized in 1948 under the pastorage of the Late Reverend B.D. Coes.

Special Chorus was organized in 1970 under the pastorage of Reverend W. M. Davis.

Brotherhood was organized in 1970 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Nurses Guild was organized in 1972 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Pack and Scout Troop #380 was organized in 1973 under the pastorage of Reverend W. M. Davis.

Number One Ushers was organized under the leadership of the late Reverend H.J. Everett

Pastor’s Aide Club was organized under the pastorage of the late Reverend G.W. Phillips

Youth Department was organized under the pastorage of Reverend G. David Horton.

Number Two Ushers was organized under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Junior Ushers was organized under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Mothers (Board)Ministry was organized in 1980 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Young Women was organized in 1980 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

W.M. Davis Youth Choir was organized in 1983 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Mass Choir was organized 1986 under the pastorage of Rev. W.M. Davis.

Women Intermediate Auxiliary formerly known as Young Matrons were organized in 1989 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Floral Club Ministry was organized in 1989 under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Hospitality Committee was organized under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis.

Young Adult Choir was organized under the pastorage of Reverend W.M. Davis and in 1990 the choir was renamed the Inspirational Voices.

Young People Ministry was organized in 1994 under the pastorage of Reverend W. M. Davis.