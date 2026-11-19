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“Educated voters armed with ballots remain the most powerful defenders of democracy.”

John Johnson II 11/18/26

By Dr. John Johnson II

(johnjohnson0527@gmail.com)

Voters no longer need to awaken in economic despair without hope. On November 3, 2026, they used their ballots to launch what I call a “Democrat’s Blue Wave Political Renaissance.” Democrats will control the House and Senate beginning January 3, 2027.

They can investigate spending, demand oversight, and insist that government serve the people. But their majority does not erase presidential vetoes or the need for bipartisan cooperation.

The November 13 nationwide aviation shutdown exposed aging air traffic systems. The new Congress must examine that failure and address neglected infrastructure needs. Americans deserve prevention, not finger-pointing.

But winning power signals the first steps to ending suffering and pain. Democrats must propose relief. Seeking bipartisan support from Republicans must occur to help deliver lasting relief.

New congressional leaders should announce six immediate actions:

FIRST: Push to end the Iran war. Demand a diplomatic peace plan. If necessary, use lawful funding powers to restrict further combat while protecting troops.

SECOND: Challenge billionaire’s tax breaks. Propose repeal of unfair tax preferences and seek voluntary corporate concessions beginning January 3. Use any new revenue, through lawful appropriations, to strengthen safety-net programs.

THIRD: Investigate gasoline pricing. Demand explanations for price jumps, including hikes on fuel bought before wholesale increases. Penalize proven illegal gouging.

FOURTH: Expose tariff profiteering. Demand honest explanations of tariff-related price increases. Investigate markups on goods purchased before tariffs took effect and punish deceptive pricing.

FIFTH: Recover unlawful presidential profits. Investigate Trump’s business dealings, strengthen disclosures, and seek lawful recovery when proven violations of the Emoluments Clauses or other laws occurred.

SIXTH: Create a public accountability website. Show relief bills, sponsors, deadlines, votes, progress, and results. Identify members of both parties who obstruct proposals and publish their explanations. Let voters judge.

A majority can hold hearings and propose bills. It cannot simply order prices down, recover money without proof, or force the president to accept a peace plan. That is why every proposal must identify an agency, a deadline, and a measurable result.

Democrats must not treat victory as permission for revenge. Republicans must not reject relief simply because Democrats propose it. Voters deserve a public record of what each party does.

The new Congress must not be intimidated by the president declarations. The Supreme Court has affirmed that the power to investigate, hold hearings, and issue subpoenas is an implied power derived from Article 1, Section 1 and Article 1, Section 8, Clause 18.

Yet Congress cannot prosecute or bring criminal charges. Uncovered evidence of criminal activity must be referred to the Department of Justice. Now the Rule of Law faces its ultimate test. However, the stench of the crime may be too awful to ignore or hide!

Americans need action not slogans. Cooperation, not revenge. Results, not excuses. The measure of this renaissance will be lives improved, not seats won.

QuestionWhatYouBelieve!