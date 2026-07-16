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    A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home 7 Cremation Service Central

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    Tamelya Bynaum, 47Celebration Of Life will be held July 18 at Full  Deliverance  Baptist Church.

     

    Da’Mani Devell Da’Mier Gray, 4 yrs- old  Funeral Service will be held July 18 at Lifeline Christian Fellowship Church.

     

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    Emily Hall Celebration of Life was held July 2 at  Cathedral Church of God.

     

    Rene Matheiu, 89  Service will be held  July 18 at Saint  Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.

     

    Deacon Levi Emerson Moore, 83 Funeral Service  was held July 11 at Lighthouse Worship Center.

     

    Theresa Roberson, 56 Funeral Service was held July 11at Lighthouse Worship  Center.

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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