A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home 7 Cremation Service Central

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Tamelya Bynaum, 47 –Celebration Of Life will be held July 18 at Full Deliverance Baptist Church.

Da’Mani Devell Da’Mier Gray, 4 yrs- old Funeral Service will be held July 18 at Lifeline Christian Fellowship Church.

Emily Hall Celebration of Life was held July 2 at Cathedral Church of God.

Rene Matheiu, 89 Service will be held July 18 at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.

Deacon Levi Emerson Moore, 83 Funeral Service was held July 11 at Lighthouse Worship Center.