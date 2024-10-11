A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home Services

Jean Saintelus Funeral Service was held September 29 at Philadelphia Church of God.

Grady Bryant, Sr. Funeral Services was held September 21st at Friendly Tabernacle COGIC.

Dorian Bessy Castro – 66 – N0t Picture

Q. David Funeral Services was held September 21st at Annie Laura Sheppard Smith Chapel.

Mathew Eickoff 0 36 – Not Picture

Doreen Gooden – 73 Funeral Services was held October 5th at Bethel United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic.

Mary Gray – 73 Funeral Services was held October 5th at A Good Sheperd’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Jonyrah J. Jackson- 19.

Clara Ellen Landry – 71 Funeral Services was held October 4th at First Zion Baptist Church.

Reginald Marshall – 64 Funeral Services was held October 4th at A Good Sheperd’s Multipurpose Center.

Annie D. McNeil – 82 Funeral Services was held September 28th at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

Anna Pondexter – 80 Funeral Services was held September 14th at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Jessie Mae Ricardson – 89 Funeral Service was held October 5th Beautiful Zion Temple of God.

Svitlana Vasylyeva – 85.

Quentin Blue – 53 Funeral Services was held October 12th at Annie Laura Sheppard Smith, Chapel.

Edith Mae Brooks – 87 Funeral Services was held October 19 at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Wilbert Callow – 79 Funeral Services was held October 12th at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Earnest McGowan – 80 Funeral Services was held October 5th Bible Teacher’s International.

Petey Toussaint-28 – Not Pictured – Funeral Services was held October 5th Annie Laura Sheppard Smith Chapel.