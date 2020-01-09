Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

We hope everyone has a great Christmas and happy new year! Can you believe that 2019 is over and so is the 2010 decade! At the start of the decade, I was an only child in daycare, and now I’m a big sister about to enter high school with two little brothers. This year has gone by pretty fast for me, and I’m excited for what 2020 has to hold. Every year, my family has a tradition where we make a New Year’s resolution list, and try and stick with it as much as we can. This year, I’d like to get a job so I can earn a little extra money. I also want to have a better relationship with God. I usually go to church and pray, but at times, it feels as if I’m going through the motions. This upcoming year, I am determined to focus more on God and his word. I hope everyone has a great year, a better decade, and is looking forward to 2020 (the year of perfect vision)!

The first meeting for our new junior photojournalists is Monday, January 13, 2020 • 6:30 p.m. at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4th Floor.