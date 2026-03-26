A letter of hope

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Today I met a man by the name of Major AIRD.

Bobby, I felt compelled to write you because what I witnessed in him stirred something deeper than admiration—it stirred hope. When Major AIRD arrived at Martin Correctional Facility, he carried a title that demanded authority and respect: Major, overseer of security. But those who have observed his tenure quickly realized he brought more than rank—he brought vision.

He saw beyond the walls and beyond the rigid routines of confinement. Where others might see only records and rap sheets, he saw potential. He saw men capable of transformation if only they were given the proper tools, guidance, and trust necessary to succeed. From the outset, he operated with a confidence in the men he serves—a belief that they are more than the worst decisions they have made.

I have watched with my own eyes as men in this facility have begun taking slow, deliberate steps toward investing mentally, spiritually, and emotionally in a different future. For many of them, hope had long been swallowed by the quicksand of hopelessness these environments often create. Yet because there is someone within the administration willing to aid and assist in building a culture of growth rather than mere containment, something has begun to shift.

The initiatives Major AIRD is striving to implement could not exist without the support of leadership above him—his warden and his colonel. It is my hope that somewhere there are wardens and colonels who will recognize that when they empower men like Major AIRD to live out the vision placed within their hearts, they become partners in transformation. They help create environments where caterpillars become butterflies, where the overlooked become leaders, and where those once defined by destructive patterns become men of purpose and contribution.

This letter is written as a reminder to men like you and those you influence who observe the erosion of servant leadership that such leadership still exists. In times when meaningful, compassionate, yet disciplined leadership seems rare, Major AIRD stands as proof that it is still possible.

Through vision, courage, and commitment, he demonstrates that leadership can be a force for profound, lasting change—even behind prison walls.

But Bobby, the most important reason I share this with you is not simply to highlight one man. It is to remind us that one person can make a difference in this world. The moment we, individually or collectively, begin to doubt that truth is the very moment we start excusing ourselves from the burdens and responsibilities that accompany the divine assignments placed on our lives.

Each of us occupies certain spaces—whether within institutions, communities, families, or quiet corners of influence. In those spaces, we are called to lead, to build, to encourage, and to transform. Watching Major AIRD has reminded me that when a man accepts that calling without apology or fear, the impact can ripple far beyond what he may ever see.

There were two men crucified on crosses next to Christ. One rejected Him and one embraced Him. Christ told the man who embraced Him that in exchange for his faith, he would be the first person to enter into paradise with Him. So the very first person that God chose to enter into paradise with Christ after His resurrection was a convict on death row—a man whom society said was no longer worthy to live. A man whom society said was beyond the point of any possible redemption was the very first person that Christ deemed worthy to enter into paradise.

It is my hope that Major AIRD is a representation of a body of social leadership that still has confidence in the power of redemption in the lives of men who have been abandoned by society.

Respectfully, Damian.