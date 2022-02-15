A Look into the Life and Legacy of Yvonne Grant Johnson 

Sunrise May 7, 1938 o Sunset January 26, 2022

Our beloved Yvonne Grant Johnson was born May 7, 1938, to Joseph and Aradia Hooker (deceased) of Silver Creek, Mississippi. She was departed to eternal rest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Young Yvonne attended Lucas Elementary School, Prentiss Normal & Industrial High School and graduated from Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Alabama with a major in Commercial Dietetics. She played a piano for four different churches while in high school. She was also a talented seamstress in high school and college of which she designed and customized most of her clothes.

After relocating to South Florida, Yvonne worked as a dietitian at Providence Hospital, and a cafeteria manager at Walker Elementary, Dillard Elementary and Larkdale Elementary. She later taught Food Services Management and Production at Sheridan Vocational. She later resigned to work with her husband Tylus in their business.

Yvonne was happily married to the late Tylus Andrew Grant, Jr. to this union was born four children and eight grandchildren. It was during this time a family commitment was a priority! She showed unconditional love to her family. Many family vacations were spent traveling throughout the United States and abroad to create memories that would last a lifetime. Her most cherished vacation memories was experiencing and attending national conventions with her family.

It was also during that time her community service flourished throughout Broward County and surrounding counties. She spent many years supporting her children as a volunteer with the Fort Lauderdale Western Tigers youth football league, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, The Friends of the Library African American Research Library Cultural Center (ARRLCC), Las Novias Social Club and other community service agencies. She has received numerous awards and recognition for her generosity to the community.

Yvonne also enjoyed road trips and traveling with a large group of her dear friends and family. Many trips would require motor coach transportation, entertaining music, a variety of gourmet dishes, and belly laughing conversations. Again, creating memories! She loved to have a great time and cherished every moment.

Yvonne accepted Christ at an early age and throughout her Christian journey she was a member of Saint Helen Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale, Fl, The Worldwide Christian Center Church in Pompano Beach, Fl, Saint John Missionary Baptist Church of Boynton Beach, Fl and until her death she was a devoted member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. She continued to exhibit her service of excellence as a Golden member of Zeta Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, an Alumna member of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of The Links, Inc., and a member of the Royal Red Sisters of South Florida Red Hat Society. Yvonne was a woman of grace and loyalty to all who knew her.

Yvonne was preceded in death by Tylus Andrew Grant, Charles Johnson, one brother Oliver Herron of Richmond, Virginia. She leaves to cherish her love and memories are her children:

Toni Reshe’ (Andre), Tracy Yvette, Troy Jennings (Joi), and Terri Lynn, one sister Denise Herron of Richmond Virginia, eight grandchildren: Tylus Gaskin, Tyvon Gaskin, Tyer Joy Grant, Troi Ashlee Grant, James Bostic III, Alisha Williams, Tyrese Grant-Campbell, Tyson Williams, three Godchildren, Jessica Hughes, Shamika Saulsby, and Aaliyah Stoveall a sister-in-law, Velma Grant of Jacksonville, Florida, and one brother- in- law, Dr. Marvin Grant (Katrina) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a devoted niece Candice Grant Cobb of Jacksonville, Fl, nephews Langston Grant and Garrison Grant of Jacksonville, Fl, cousins William and Yvonne David of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, devoted friends Marvia and Harold Simmons of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl, faithful caregiver Julia Knowles and life-long friend Barbara Barnes of South Holland, Illinois, other friends: Carolyn Curry, Jennings and Sandy Coleman, Tony and Bennie Moultry, all of Fort Lauderdale, Fl. A host of sorrowing family and friends.