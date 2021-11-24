A Missing teen used a hand gesture she learned on Tik Tok to signal help.

Submitted by Joanna Allen

The safety signal learned on Tik Tok saved a young girl’s life. Parents can encourage their kids to use social media to make the world a better place, allowing them to be known for things that matter to them, ‘’ said Kimberly A. Morrow.

Here are some tips to go over with your child about TikTok.

Gradually introduce TikTok to your kids at 13.

Some things on Tik Tok are very useful like the hand signals that helped save a young girl. Talk to your child about it and get their opinion on it.

Talk to them about Cyberbullying. …

Set their musical.ly account to private. …

Could you make sure they are Share Aware.?

Get familiar with the community guidelines. …

Be aware of explicit songs on the app. …

Turn on Digital Wellbeing settings on the TikTok app. …

Know-how and when to report a problem.

ABOUT KIMBERLY A. MORROW:

She has a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Harvard University Graduate School of Education. She is the founder of Doris L. Morrow Academy. Morrow’s greatest achievement is being a mom to three amazing young adults: Kamaria, Brandan, and Brian Jr.