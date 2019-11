Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Brielle Henry

When someone is sick with a stuffy nose in our house, my mom uses a Neti Pot on us. It clears all of the yucky mucus in our sinuses and helps us breathe better instantly. It’s weird at first but you get use to it.

It’s easy to use and affordable from your local drugstore.

