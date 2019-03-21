A Salute to Female Black Judges  

In celebration of Women’s Month we would like to say congratulations to our Black Female Judges both sitting and retired. Florence Taylor Bonner, Fabienne Fahnestock, Phobee François, Vegina Hawkins, Ilona Holmes, Stephanie Moon, Jackie Paul, Ann Mary Rudd Robinson

A judge is a person who presides over court proceedings, either alone or as a part of a panel of judges. The powers, functions, method of appointment, discipline, and training of judges vary widely across different jurisdictions. The judge is supposed to conduct the trial impartially and, typically, in an open court.

The Qualities of a Good Judge

There should be no doubt about a Judge’s individual or professional ethics.

A judge’s personal standard of ethical conduct should stand out amongst any fellow citizens. His or her moral compass should be grounded with a spiritual force not connected to wickedness or demonic forces.

Judicial temperament is a character trait that incorporates both the ability to apply the law to the facts and to understand how a judicial decision will affect the human beings appearing before the court. Patience, open-mindedness, courtesy, tact, courage, punctuality, firmness, understanding, compassion, humility and common sense and the willingness to listen should be used in communicating with counsel, jurors, witnesses and parties.

A high level of intelligence to apply legal rules, analyses and procedures to different facts and circumstances, and the ability quickly to perceive, comprehend, and understand new concepts and ideas.

A judge must have bravery and principle: Legal “Bravery” is “the willingness to do what the law requires the judge to do even though the course the judge must follow is not the popular one”. “Principle” is not being influenced by the identity, race, gender, political status, wealth or relationship of the party or lawyer before the judge. More fundamentally it is not doing what the judge knows to be wrong.

Experience, education and art of communication is key. The ability to express oneself clearly, concisely, and grammatically, whether orally or in writing. It includes the ability to listen.

A judge should be giving in his or her civic and profession.

A judge must have the best character, publicly, as unacceptable conduct is nonnegotiable. He or she should have a positive reputation in every professional and residential community.

These ladies without question display and act with the utmost the aforementioned qualities. Thank you ladies for your willingness to serve and to judge.