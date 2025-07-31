A Season of Pride: Blanche Ely’s Journey to the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award

Advertisement

In the heart of Pompano Beach, where Tiger Pride runs deep, Blanche Ely High School’s athletic teams entered the 2024–25 season with more than just talent—they brought a commitment to integrity, unity, and respect.

From the first whistle of the football season to the final buzzer of basketball playoffs, Blanche Ely student-athletes led with heart. On the field and off, they showed up—not just to win, but to uplift. Coaches instilled discipline, fans cheered with class, and athletes shook hands win or lose. Every game became a lesson in character.

That dedication didn’t go unnoticed.

When the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) announced Blanche Ely as the Class 5A recipient of the prestigious Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award, it was a victory far beyond the scoreboard. It was proof that excellence isn’t just about championships—it’s about how you play the game.

Huge congrats to Blanche Ely Athletics for setting the gold standard! We are S P Proud of every student-athlete, coach, and fan who wore the green and orange with honor. Here’s to a legacy of respect, leadership, and Tiger Pride!

