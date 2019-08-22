A victim or a volunteer

A Message From The Publisher

All discipline for the moment seems not to be joyful, but sorrowful; yet to those who have been trained by it, afterwards it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness. Hebrews 12:11 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

When I read that scripture the first thing that came to mind was the peaceful rest that came after I had gotten a physical treatment from my daddy for misbehaving- in other words a whooping.

With each touch of the treatment process, I blamed every thought, force and persuasion that penetrated my consciousness and “made me” do what I knew I wasn’t supposed to be doing on everything but me.

I made up more excuses than the number of hickeys on an alligator’s head as to why it wasn’t my fault.

‘Woe is me’ could have replaced my middle name and instead of having welcoming parties to celebrate, mine were called pity parties.

Now I see a lot of what was affecting my thought process that influenced the negative outcomes while growing up, in the behavioral actions of organizations, people running for office and obviously in our youth.

A few examples which come to mind that could perhaps reinforce and warrant a closer scrutiny of what is causing such a state of perplexity has become as apparent as an elephant’s trunk on the face of a cat. When I see that people are constantly doing the same thing over and over again and getting the same results, and they say the same thing. When we know that the outcomes of elections can be pre-determined by what we do before the elections and yet we do not do them. When we see our youth arrested repetitively as if they were on a treadmill, running faster than Usain Bolt and going nowhere fast.

When do we move from seeing ourselves as being a victim to realizing that we are volunteering to be victimized by our own thought process?

There comes a time when we must realize that being a victim is one thing, but when we volunteer to be the victim is another.

Yes, our conditions have been influenced by our lack of control, but do we have to continue to allow this to happen?

Under our worst circumstances we prevailed-how? We were forced to come together to make and choose our leader if we wanted to survive. Our preachers preached salvation, not prosperity based upon capitalism.

And now we call ourselves advanced and educated-to what? We are educated to the “mis-education of a negro” and we are CHOOSING not to do anything about it.

What you gon do-box or throw rock; mold or mildew? Will we continue to volunteer to become the victims or be the victims who overcame?

“Dear God. In the name of Jesus may we understand that we are chosen to be in your Army, and may we not be ashamed to become a victim of Your Word. In Jesus’ name. Amen”

VOLUNTEER NOT – GOD CHOOSES

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.