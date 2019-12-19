 A Wonderful Christmas Play

Growing the Voices of Our Future

By Samara Rawls

A few weeks ago, I experienced something I never did before. I went to a play, which was called the Fort Lauderdale Christmas Pageant.

The first half of the play was more of a musical, which was very exciting. They had radiant lights, many amazing actors and singers and many animals.

The second half of the play was more Christian. They told the story of Jesus’ birth but also talked about his crucifixion, which I thought was interesting.

Usually, when you see Christmas plays, you only see the part about Mary and Joseph, but this play told the full story.

I would really recommend this play to people who enjoy musicals, because the play has many amazing songs and dances with it.

There weren’t many problems I had with the play, but towards the end, I started to get fidgety and was ready to go. Overall, The Fort Lauderdale Christmas Paget may have been the best play I have ever seen.

All the details were accurate, and all the actors seemed to enjoy what they were doing, which made the play even better. Next year, I will be sure to get my tickets for this play, and so should you.

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

