Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About His Injury

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who was filming in Chennai for his upcoming film, recently got injured.

He revealed on Instagram that he had fractured his right hand.





“Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday,” said Bachchan in the post.

“Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say… The show must go on! And as my father said… Mard ko dard nahin hota! (Men don’t feel pain) Ok, ok, ok, it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages (sic).”

Alongside the update, he uploaded a picture, wherein he can be seen making the thumbs-up gesture through his plaster.

Netizens flooded Bachchan’s post with get-well-soon messages.

“Hope you get well soon,” said actor Bobby Deol in the comments,

His sister Shweta Bachchan called him the “best patient ever.”

“Never looked better…mask and sling are a vibe,” said actor Sikander Kher.

Bachchan will be seen in “Bob Biswas,” based on the fictional character of the same name, which became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan’s hit movie “Kahaani.”

Diya Annapurna Ghosh directs “Bob Biswas.” Red Chillies Entertainment is in charge of the production. Bachchan stars alongside Chitrangda Singh, in the upcoming film. It’s a follow-up to the 2012 thriller “Kahaani.”

He also has “Dasvi,” another upcoming film.

“Dasvi” is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language social comedy film directed by debutant Tushar Jalota and written by Ritesh Shah.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, in partnership with Jio Studios, is producing the film. The film stars Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Gautam plays an IPS officer, while Bachchan plays an illiterate politician.

Earlier this month, Bachchan and filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated 15 years of his film “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

Johar took to Instagram to talk about “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.”

“A film that will always remain extremely special to me. Tough to fathom that it’s been 15 years to all the memories we made on set while creating the music and so much more!! Here’s to the kind of love that’s strong enough to never say alvida to!! #15YearsOfKANK (sic),” he said in the post. Bachchan, too, turned nostalgic.

“Truly you can never say no to nostalgia…15 years what a journey,” Bachchan posted on Instagram Story.

Directed by Johar, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” featured Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil