Accountable: Voting and the Challenge to do More!

By Linda M. Thigpen

When it comes to Serving the People, Voting for Candidates and Engaging in Politics, consider ascribing to this notion: We cannot lead, where we don’t go—and cannot tell, what we don’t know! To challenge ourselves to do more, we must put in the work. Our actions really speak louder than our words. Educating and informing ourselves as voters is paramount! As responsible individuals, organizations, and institutions, we must hold ourselves accountable to learn of legislative policies, amendments and charter questions impacting our personal lives and community.

In a few weeks, one of the most consequential elections of our time will be held in Florida. Yet to many Floridians, it doesn’t feel like it. Even so, and despite how we may feel, we must vote! The magnitude of this historic moment having the potential for three Black women elected to powerful positions statewide cannot be lost on us. But it may never crystalize if we don’t vote. It is going to take each of us working in our individual and collective capacities to bring it to fruition. Val Demings for U.S. Senate, Aramis Ayala for Attorney General and Naomi Blemeur for Commissioner of Agriculture are ripe and ready to lead in roles yet to be held by Black women in Florida. Each is intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable of winning. Within Broward County, there is the potential to elect three Black women as judges. Tamar Hamilton, Suzette Hyde, and Tania Williams would be history makers too. Florida residents just must realize what is at stake and understand the power in their vote. Mentioning them doesn’t negate capabilities of any others running for these positions, it is to make the point that so many likely voters, just don’t know. But it is our responsibility to know.

Exercising our franchise at the ballot box is the greatest power tool residents possess to express their voices. Selecting candidates that best represent their values is key in securing policies and establishing legislation on a local, state, and national level. Voting brings to bear our own individual and collective responsibilities. As such, we must do all it takes to be vote correctly and successfully.

As individuals, we should make a plan to vote. Decide when and where to vote. Whether to vote early or on election day. Learn where to vote early – and where to vote on election day. Know voting hours and location of your assigned election day precinct. Be aware of dates, deadlines, and requirements for correctly completing Vote by Mail ballots. We should educate ourselves on the candidates and issues before casting the vote. If we are unfamiliar with candidates and issues impacting us, research and defer to others’ help to make informed choices. Several organizations and resources are available to heighten our awareness during each election cycle, please avail yourselves to them. Check on relatives and friends to assist and ensure they have a plan to vote too. Share a ride or provide transportation where it’s problematic for someone. Be an army of one in your home, church, social and civic organization. Where you see a need, fill it. Enlist other like-minded individuals to do the same. Consider volunteering as poll workers, poll watchers, and poll monitors to safeguard the vote.

Collectively, there is the ability to do more. Challenge your organization, group, church, sorority, and fraternity. Consider partnering or inviting non-partisan groups to your churches, sororities, and fraternity functions to talk about methods, activities, and practices to Get Out the Vote (GOTV). Use Speaker’s Bureaus and align your organization with the efforts and activities of the League of Women Voters, the Florida Voter Mobilization Project, and Faith in Florida, etc. Currently, opportunities exist to canvass communities placing door hangers with nonpartisan voter education information relating to pertinent information you need as a voter. Information on Vote by Mail Ballots, Ballot Tracking, Early Vote Sites and Voter Guides with candidate profiles and amendments are available to help you make informed decisions. Churches, consider using vans and buses in the GOTV transportation efforts and ensure members of your church and surrounding community have transportation to the polls. Walk your neighborhood and get to know the needs of the community where your church resides. Organize and participate in Souls to the Polls. Make it a big deal—again — and reminiscent of the days and times of the civil rights movement. Make Video announcements and tout the importance of voting from the pulpit.

Devine 9, consider engaging “the nine” in an impactful activity in a low performing precinct to boost GOTV voter turnout. Let’s party to the polls! Perform competitive friendly rivalries such as Strolls to the Polls uniting Greekdom to establish on-going relationships with the same residents across all election cycles. Heck, adopt a precinct. Create GOTV Phone Banking and Text Nights for all members of the Pan-Hellenic Council to participate. We can organize and party to the polls.

Engagement opportunities also exist for voters supporting candidates in races of partisan political Party Affiliations, both Democrat and Republican. In the spirit of doing more, volunteer, campaign and help support candidates you deem worthy of your vote. In doing so, have clear understanding that candidates, like every individual or organizational group, must be accountable to constituencies they seek to represent. Hold them accountable for the promises they make and demand they serve your community as pledged. No candidate should take anyone’s vote for granted. Nor is any one candidate entitled to the people’s vote. Candidates, if you are serious about the people, you must go among the people—and ask for their vote. People you are attempting to serve must feel, you feel — they matter. And, once in the position, you will represent their best interest. If you do not show up for them, they may not show up for you. “You can’t lead the people, if you don’t love the people!”