After facing a vote Monday in a Senate panel to advance her nomination, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed as soon as this week

April 7, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
Photo credit: cnn.com

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

After facing a vote Monday in a Senate panel to advance her nomination, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed as soon as this week. Unless there are unforeseen circumstances, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on party lines — 11-11 — but there are still options for the panel or the Senate Democrats in charge to push her nomination to a vote in the coming days. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

 

About Carma Henry 19425 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*