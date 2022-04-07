Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

After facing a vote Monday in a Senate panel to advance her nomination, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed as soon as this week. Unless there are unforeseen circumstances, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on party lines — 11-11 — but there are still options for the panel or the Senate Democrats in charge to push her nomination to a vote in the coming days. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.