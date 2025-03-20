Alabama State basketball learns where they’re headed for March Madness 2025

Advertisement

By Andrew Hammond / ahammond@al.com

It’s been 14 years, but Alabama State basketball is dancing in March once again.

Following a thrilling victory over Jackson State in the 2025 SWAC Tournament title game, the Alabama State Hornets won the automatic bid and will represent the SWAC in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Hornets are one of 68 teams selected and will begin their road to the Final Four at the First Four, in Dayton, OH. They are one of two No. 16 seeds, and they will be facing Saint Francis with the winner facing No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday.

Alabama State also participated in the first-ever First Four round when the tournament last expanded in 2011.

To reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Hornets beat Texas Southern. Grambling State, and Jackson State over a three-day period in Atlanta to clinch the SWAC’s lone entry into the NCAA Tournament.

In the SWAC Tournament final, CJ Hines scored a team-high 20 points including going 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Alabama State will look to become the fourth team in the last five seasons to give the SWAC a victory in the NCAA Tournament.