Growing the Voices of the Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

Although Georgia prosecutors proved Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of murder, lawyers for the federal government are trying to prove that the three murderers of Ahmaud Arbery chased down the 25-year-old jogger because he was Black. However, this case might be harder to build. Prosecutors are trying to prove that the three White men tried to kidnap Arbery due to his race, which resulted in his death. On top of serving life sentences on state murder convictions, this can potentially be steep fines and more time behind bars if they find defendants guilty.