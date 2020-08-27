Amazon Makes History, Hires First Black Woman Senior Vice President

(Source Blackbusiness.com):

As part of the renewed efforts for more inclusivity in the company, Alicia Boler Davis has been appointed as Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. She is the first Black woman to become a Senior Vice President in the company’s 26-year history.

For three years, Davis served as the head of global manufacturing at General Motors Company before joining Amazon in 2019. Now, she will be responsible for the worldwide network of over 175 Amazon fulfillment centers across 16 countries. In addition, she will lead the worldwide network of Customer Service operations and technology, as well as the Sustainability, Product Safety, Security and Product Compliance teams.

With that, Davis has also became the first African American and fourth female to join Amazon’s prestigious S-team, a group of executives that advises its CEO, Jeff Bezos, which had been largely consisted of white males before. Davis joins the team along with John Felton and Dave Treadwell.

Davis’s recent appointment is considered a major turn for the company’s diversity. Even though Amazon’s 840,000-person workforce consists of over 25% Black people, employees are still hoping for more inclusivity to its executive ranks and to be able to address racism in its fulfillment centers.