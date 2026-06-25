AMERICA GOVERNS AS AN AUTOCRATIC “SLAVE STATE”

Advertisement

“America as a “republic” again faces a moral juxtaposition. The President and Republican controlled Congress governs as an Autocratic “Slave State.” Democrats support a more inclusive democracy where inalienable , labor, reproductive, Civil and voting rights are sacred. As a “republic,” determined and informed voters armed with ballots are more powerful than bullets.” John Johnson II 06/25/26

By John Johnson II

A nation cannot exist as both a democracy and an autocracy. One demands accountability, the other demands obedience. One protects the vulnerable; the other protects power. America now stands at that irreversible crossroads—and its current trajectory reveals a disturbing truth.

According to the U.S. De-partment of State, human trafficking—including the sexual exploitation of children—is modern slavery. Through its annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, the government identifies regimes that engage in or tolerate such abuse. These “Tier 3” nations are condemned for failing to meet even the minimum standards of decency—governments that either facilitate exploitation or refuse to stop it. The State Department further acknowledges that governments become traf-fickers themselves when they use power to enable sexual, forced labor, or systemic abuse.

Now comes the moral reckoning: how does America measure itself against its own definition?

The Epstein files expose a grotesque reality—over 1,000 young girls allegedly trafficked, abused, and silenced over decades within a network protected by wealth, influence, and institutional failure. This was not merely criminal behavior; it reflects the very conditions the State Department associates with modern slavery: the abuse of power, the suppression of justice, and the protection of perpetrators over victims.

And yet, where is the full force of accountability?

Instead, we see a Republican Congress that behaves not as guardians of justice, but as political mice—silent, compliant, and unwilling to confront a system that shields predators. We see a Supreme Court that elevates ideological priorities while ignoring the lived trauma of young victims. A Court that will move mountains to protect a fetus yet remains disturbingly unmoved by the suffering of children who were born, exploited, and discarded.

Even more alarming, this same Court has granted the president “absolute imm-unity,” placing him above the rule of law—an act that dismantles the very foundation of democratic governance. No democracy can survive when its leader is legally untouchable. That is not democracy. That is autocracy.

The moral contradiction deepens further. A sitting president—found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll—now wields unprecedented legal protection. And in a staggering display of ethical decay, there is open contemplation of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, the very architect and recruiter behind Epstein’s trafficking enterprise.

What message does this send?

It tells victims that their suffering is negotiable. It tells perpetrators that power protects. It tells the world that America’s moral authority is compromised. This is not simply political hypocrisy—it is national immorality. When a government fails to protect its children, shields abusers, and elevates power above justice, it begins to resemble the very “slave state” conditions it condemns abroad. The United States cannot denounce exploitation in other nations while enabling silence and impunity within its own borders.

The choice is now un-avoidable.

America must decide whether it will be a nation of laws—or a nation of rulers. it will defend the innocent—or protect the powerful. Whether it will uphold democracy—or descend into an autocratic system, as “Slave State,” where justice is selective and morality is expendable.

Justice for these young victims is not optional—it is a moral obligation.

And until that justice is pursued with unwavering courage, this nation must confront a sobering truth:

It is not merely failing its children.

It is betraying them.

YOU ARE THE JUDGE!