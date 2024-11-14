AMERICA LOSES IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE  But can celebrate Thompson, Alsobrooks, and Blunt Rochester

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

(Source: By Jackson Advocate News Service)

If there was any victor in Tuesday’s presidential election, it was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She was, although in heartbreak, clearly vindicated of not having what it takes to be commander in chief of the most powerful nation in the world. At the DNC in Chicago in August, former President Bill Clinton tried to warn us.

“We’ve seen more than one election slip away from us when we thought it couldn’t happen, when people got distracted by phony issues or overconfident. This is a brutal, tough business…you should never underestimate your adversary. These people are really good at distracting us, at triggering doubt, at triggering buyer’s remorse.”

The best scenario for America to survive four more years of MAGA mania is to embrace Bill Clinton’s seemingly call to action: “For 250 years, the forces of division have tried to halt the march of progress in this beautiful experiment of ours. In the face of stiff, often violent opposition, we have kept hope alive and kept marching forward together.” It’s time to put on our marching shoes, or order a new pair.

Congratulations to Congressman Bennie G. Thompson in his reelection bid to represent Mississippi’s 2nd District and also to Angela Alsobrooks in her tough campaign for U.S. Senator in Maryland. Both will require our constant prayers