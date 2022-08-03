America’s Archenemy–Itself!

By John Johnson II

America’s  archenemy  surreptitiously has always been itself. Before America won its independence  in  1776, it revered white supremacy and still does. This inhumane ideology waged  genocide  against  Native Americans  and enslaved  Black people for  246 years. Now it threatens to destroy America.

History portrays America’s democracy as the unveiling  of a noble experiment towards creating  a more perfect Union. But the truth of the matter, it really meant a more perfect Union for white supremacy . This  experiment was never about an amalgamation for Native Americans, immigrants, and Black people.

The Founding Fathers themselves recognized that the survival of America’s democracy would be difficult. They were hoping that the integrity of men/women  could be relied upon as   the single most important  human quality to ensure the survival of America’s democracy.

The House of Representatives  was only given the power to charge a president with a crime. They gave the Senate the ultimate power to try,  convict, and remove an unfit president from office. What they couldn’t do was ensure that the required two thirds majority would possess the integrity to vote accordingly.

The former 45th  president was impeached twice by the House. But each time the Senate,  lacking integrity, refuse to  cast the  required votes to convict him and thereby prevent  him from ever holding public office.

Now the former 45th president who has refused  to accept his defeat has become America’s leading archenemy. He has also managed to enlist a following of archenemies that includes the following:  1) Republican Congresspersons, 2) Evangelicals,  3) white supremacists, 4) wealthy right-wing donors, 5) radicalized Republican voters, and 6) armed militia groups.

For added clarity  and to determine if readers agree that America’s archenemies and Trump supporters are amongst us, try to place the following names of these individuals or groups within any of the  six groups identified earlier : 1) Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, 2) Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Jim Jordan, Sen. Greene 3) Mark Meadows  4) United In Purpose, 5) Herschel Walker, 6) Rudy Giuliani,  7) Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, 8) Stephen Schwarzman, Sheldon Adelson.

A complete list of the individuals  and groups  supporting Trump is beyond the scope of this article. Identifying those  amongst us who  constitute  America’s archenemy is a challenge we must all accept!

Simply put, the reason the archenemy wants  to crush our democracy is because it no longer  blatantly supports their white supremacy ideology. The dominance  of  our government by  conservative Republicans is now threaten by the fact that white people are on the threshold of becoming a minority.

Consequently, Republicans at the national and state levels, who are behaving as archenemies,  are crafting, and passing legislation to control elections. Texas, Georgia, Florida and  seventeen other states have passed restrictive voting laws.

America now stands at a critical juxtaposition; how  to prosecute  a former president who plotted and ignited an  attempted coup  and how to codify legislation to prevent  its “Archenemy” from destroying its “republic.”

If the Department of Justice (DOJ)  views the presidency as tantamount to a “God,”   succumbs  to fears  of  being the first to  indite and prosecute a former president, or just does nothing because of fears of the gravity of its responsibilities, America’s Archenemy – itself, will destroy our democracy.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!

