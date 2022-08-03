America’s Archenemy–Itself!

By John Johnson II

America’s archenemy surreptitiously has always been itself. Before America won its independence in 1776, it revered white supremacy and still does. This inhumane ideology waged genocide against Native Americans and enslaved Black people for 246 years. Now it threatens to destroy America.

History portrays America’s democracy as the unveiling of a noble experiment towards creating a more perfect Union. But the truth of the matter, it really meant a more perfect Union for white supremacy . This experiment was never about an amalgamation for Native Americans, immigrants, and Black people.

The Founding Fathers themselves recognized that the survival of America’s democracy would be difficult. They were hoping that the integrity of men/women could be relied upon as the single most important human quality to ensure the survival of America’s democracy.

The House of Representatives was only given the power to charge a president with a crime. They gave the Senate the ultimate power to try, convict, and remove an unfit president from office. What they couldn’t do was ensure that the required two thirds majority would possess the integrity to vote accordingly.

The former 45th president was impeached twice by the House. But each time the Senate, lacking integrity, refuse to cast the required votes to convict him and thereby prevent him from ever holding public office.

Now the former 45th president who has refused to accept his defeat has become America’s leading archenemy. He has also managed to enlist a following of archenemies that includes the following: 1) Republican Congresspersons, 2) Evangelicals, 3) white supremacists, 4) wealthy right-wing donors, 5) radicalized Republican voters, and 6) armed militia groups.

For added clarity and to determine if readers agree that America’s archenemies and Trump supporters are amongst us, try to place the following names of these individuals or groups within any of the six groups identified earlier : 1) Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, 2) Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Jim Jordan, Sen. Greene 3) Mark Meadows 4) United In Purpose, 5) Herschel Walker, 6) Rudy Giuliani, 7) Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, 8) Stephen Schwarzman, Sheldon Adelson.

A complete list of the individuals and groups supporting Trump is beyond the scope of this article. Identifying those amongst us who constitute America’s archenemy is a challenge we must all accept!

Simply put, the reason the archenemy wants to crush our democracy is because it no longer blatantly supports their white supremacy ideology. The dominance of our government by conservative Republicans is now threaten by the fact that white people are on the threshold of becoming a minority.

Consequently, Republicans at the national and state levels, who are behaving as archenemies, are crafting, and passing legislation to control elections. Texas, Georgia, Florida and seventeen other states have passed restrictive voting laws.

America now stands at a critical juxtaposition; how to prosecute a former president who plotted and ignited an attempted coup and how to codify legislation to prevent its “Archenemy” from destroying its “republic.”

If the Department of Justice (DOJ) views the presidency as tantamount to a “God,” succumbs to fears of being the first to indite and prosecute a former president, or just does nothing because of fears of the gravity of its responsibilities, America’s Archenemy – itself, will destroy our democracy.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!