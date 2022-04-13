America’s Foreign Aid & Domestic Policy Dilemma

By John Johnson II

America despite its valor and glory remains enthralled in a role of foreign aid and domestic policy which punishes its own people from whom all foreign aid flows. Yes, America deliberately fails to address the social, economic, educational, mental health, and environmental safety needs of its own people. But why does this deliberate hypocrisy exist?

Disingenuously, Congresspersons usually offer the excuse that the federal budget is constrained by an enormous debt crisis. Consequently, it’s impossible for the government to meet all the needs of its people during any single year or even during a span of multiple years.

No! how dare they use the debt crisis as an excuse? Usually, the debt crisis is all about how high to raise it to address our fiscal responsibilities; nothing more.

The American people must become more aware of a maneuver used by magicians called the “sleight of hands” to distract his audience as he astounds them with his trick. Politicians use a similar maneuver to distract voters’ attention from our Nation’s real problems.

Remember the war in Afghanistan that lasted 20 years and cost two trillion dollars? Sure you do. How did the government finance it without raising taxes? Well, they used a sleight of budget maneuver called raise the debt and neglect spending on domestic issues, such as the infrastructure. Now, you know why our bridges are crumbling, roads are full of potholes, and the air and water are hazardous to our health.

Now moving forward, the foreign aid hypocrisy becomes more overwhelming with the Afghanistan’s costly war. Then followed the costly modestly successful evacuation. This humanitarian evacuation ordeal has already exceeded costs of at least ten billion dollars and continues to grow. Did this new foreign aid magically originate? No, it resulted from extended debt and increased domestic neglect.

The dilemma never stops America’s foreign aid to is flowing at a costly pace to Ukraine. This sovereign Country is facing annihilation by Vladimir Putin and his Russian Army.

So far, billions of dollars’ worth of humanitarian aid and weapons have steadily gone to Ukraine. Again, where’s this huge sum of money coming from? You’re learning fast! Yes, the debt is expanding exponentially as domestic neglect becomes unbearable.

As a sidetrack, each of you know Jon Stewart, talk show host, who retired to star in Hollywood movies again. Ok, enough intro! Yes, this guy has taken it upon himself to conduct a crusade on behalf of the men and women who risked their lives and health to save lives and to rebuild the towers after the 9/11, attack. He’s pleading with Congress to pass legislation to provide funding to address the serious physical and mental health needs arising from the gruesome ordeals they experienced and are continuing to experience.

Though noble, Jon Stewart and others shouldn’t have to crisscross America to drum up support for our 9/11 Responders. These men and women not only risked, but bravely sometimes lost their lives. Ask yourselves, why has the debt become an albatross, and blamed for the continuous domestic neglect at home of our first responders, soldiers, and infrastructure.

Even though powerful and wealthy, America can’t afford to adopt a policy of isolationism and expect to remain free and safe from adversaries. Foreign aid is a central element of our existential commitment to our NATO Allies as well as other struggling countries.

However, we can and must never neglect the needs, hopes, and aspirations of our own people. Any democracy that fails to address the needs of its people breeds anarchy and divisiveness!

YOU BE JUDGE!

