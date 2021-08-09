Amy Adams-starrer ‘Disenchanted’ Wraps Up Filming In Ireland

WASHINGTON — Actor Amy Adams’ upcoming film, Disney’s “Disenchanted,” has officially completed its shooting and will soon release in theaters.

Director and producer Adam Shankman recently announced that the sequel to the beloved 2007 movie, “Enchanted,” has concluded production in Ireland, Europe, and is on the way.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of himself in an open field, alongside Adams, who stars in the movies as Princess Giselle.

“Myself and Giselle errrr @amyadams would just like to say: And that’s a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022 @disney @disneyplus @disneystudios (sic),” he wrote.

The hotly-anticipated sequel has been in development since early 2010, and Shankman was confirmed to return as director in 2016, as per reports.

In the original film, Adams’ Giselle was about to marry a prince when she’s sent away from the animated kingdom of Andalasia and unceremoniously lands in New York City. There, she meets and falls in love with a lawyer and befriends his young daughter.

The new story is said to occur 15 years after “Enchanted,” as Giselle questions her happily ever after and accidentally triggers events that make everyone’s lives turn upside down in both the real world and Andalasia, as per reports.

Along with Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon will all reprise their roles for the forthcoming sequel.

In April 2021, Dempsey, who portrays Robert Philip, told a news organization that he was excited ahead of filming and revealed he would make his singing debut in the film.