And this too shall pass

A Message From Our Publisher

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear…” 2 Timothy 1:7

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Have you ever noticed after a rainstorm how refreshed things seem? The grass and foliage look a little greener and there is a hint of pristine tranquility in the air. The colors of the flowers are vibrant and even the birds seem to notice this newness, offering their appreciation through their songs which are amplified by the clarity of this invigorated energy.

After difficult moments of lamenting, some of the most pleasant hours of sleep usually follow. Yes, there is a natural order of rejuvenation after times of trial and tribulations.

Where is the order after what appears to be genocidal attempts perpetrated on minorities by minorities?

There is a natural flow of cause and effect. To address this current trend of behavior, we need to address the cause: FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real), which is producing all this violence. This FEAR is either perceived or real! No matter the outcome, it’s still the same – death.

Death comes to all connected to this FEAR. This FEAR is ungodly. It has no conscience, no heart, no sympathy and most importantly NO LOVE.

This FEAR is a predator, a predator thriving off the FEAR from others, growing and expanding like global warming.

A contagious condition, FEAR is producing what we now have running rampant throughout minority communities and soon to be playing in neighborhoods throughout the world. Unemployment, low-income, high school dropouts and whatever other societal ills you want to address can find their beginning in the host cell of FEAR.

FEAR puts us in the mode of survival by “any means necessary”, and I do mean ANY and murdering anyone is not excluded. The innate primal instinct to survive will override all other instincts unless there is a stronger one.

Where did this FEAR originate and how do we begin to control it?

FEAR began when love was lost.

“There is no FEAR in love; but perfect love cast out FEAR, because FEAR involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18 NKJV

Why do we always look for answers as if we are rocket scientists trying to send man to Neptune? The answers are so simple, but when we try to indulge in getting to the bottom of issues before we engage in conversation in the spiritual realm with The Higher source, we become bewildered and ill-equipped to disentangle anything.

Can we just get back to the basics? Love, like FEAR, is generated from emotions. Unlike FEAR, Love is the beginning and the ending; (lack of Love) is FEAR.

When light enters a room, darkness disappears and there is no way around this. To believe any other way is simply ludicrous. The same principle holds true with love and FEAR.

Not realizing or recognizing where our comfort comes from after the storm, our appreciation of the Comforter is null and void, and we are not able to address the bliss because we are fearful of the outcome.

FEAR won’t allow us to comprehend that “God so Loved the world that He gave it to His only begotten Son.” Not understanding or remembering that we were saved because of love will always cause us to FEAR because of the lack of love.

When Love is present in all things there is no room for FEAR. Love doesn’t run from FEAR; it’s just the opposite.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

—2 Timothy 1:7

If we have enough love, we can be still in our FEAR and, “this too shall pass.”