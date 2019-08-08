And what is the truth – who’s the more fool, the fool or the one who follows the fool?

A Message From The Publication

If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men. Romans 12:18 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The best trick the devil every did was to convince people that he didn’t even exist – and to the fool- he doesn’t!

It is with sadness and a great deal of confusion that I find myself in at this point in American history, hoping that people can be big enough to put the good of others before themselves. In my 64 years it ain’t happened yet.

I’m torn between life and death as it pertains to being Black in this country, wondering if being dead is better than being Black? Now I’m no fool; I will fight with all might and borrow some for others to stay alive.

My heart and my condolences are extended to the families of those whose love ones have been trampled to death and taken out because of hatred, hatred that has permeated this country, I would dare say, from its its very beginning.

We try to dress up the ugliness of racism by putting it on figurines or manikins that we have transferred our natural feelings of BEING HUMAN to some artificial beings dressed up as I-Robots, hoping that we would somehow believe that they only look like humans and not because they are different.

There are those who seem to see when lives are snuff out for no other apparent reason than they are Black and Brown they do not belong here, and they do not matter.

This over exaggerated, self-aggrandizement of being White in America has been compounded and multiplied by an authoritative person in position of leadership with the warped mind of an Adolf Hitler prototype.

I remember as an elementary school student writing a paper about what I would become if the people of authority, mainly white people, painted a picture of me being a ‘certain kinda way’ that I would wind up being that person.

Most of them feared that the animal that they turned me into would turn against them and treat them the way that they treated me.

This hatred for difference is amplified when the orchestrator is a leader that has something, he/she can use for blackmail or the followers are too dumb to realize they are being used as ponds. My daddy used to ask me when I was being a follower, “who’s the more fool, the fool or the one who follows the fool? That same question could be proposed to us as a society right now.

How long are we going to allow the country to be led by a group of fools with the king fool not even realizing that he is the more fool.

“Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be just like him. Answer a fool according to his folly, or he will be wise in his own eyes.” Proverbs 26:4-5

“The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.” They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good.” Psalm 14:1

“Dear God, in the name of the Jesus, keep us from falling amidst all of the foolishness that engages the fools. In Jesus’ name. Amen”

