A Daily Dose of Sue – Are You Ready

Welcome to A Daily Dose of Sue, the digital extension of the Westside Gazette’s beloved print column, Sensible Sue’s Rhetoric. In a world flooded with noise from mainstream and corporate media, this series cuts through the clutter to deliver the truth you need—bold, unapologetic, and rooted in the realities of our communities. Sensible Sue’s Rhetoric is more than commentary—it’s the voice we need for the times we’re living in. Tune in daily for insight that informs, empowers, and speaks directly to the people.