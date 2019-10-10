Arrest made in death of Joshua Brown, a witness in Amber Guyger’s trial

Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22, traveled from Alexandria, Louisiana to purchase drugs from Brown, authorities said.

Three suspects have been identified in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22, traveled from Alexandria, Louisiana, to purchase drugs from Brown, according to authorities.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that the three men from Louisiana —will face capital murder charges in Brown’s shooting. Investigators said they believe they were in town to buy drugs from Brown.

Thaddeous Charles Green is accused of shooting Brown two times, Moore said. On the night of the shooting, Green had a conversation with Brown that escalated into an argument.

Brown, 28, was found lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Atera apartments on Cedar Springs Road, near the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue, police said. He died later that night at Parkland Memorial Hospital, two days after Guyger was convicted of murder.

“The rumors shared by community leaders that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and that DPD was responsible are false. We encourage those leaders to be mindful because their words may jeopardize the integrity of the city of Dallas and DPD,” read a tweet sent on the official Dallas Police Department Twitter page moments after Tuesday’s news conference.

Brown’s slaying occurred less than six miles from the apartment complex where Jean was fatally shot by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Brown testified in Guyger’s murder trial about the September 2018 night that she fatally shot Botham Jean, who was his neighbor.

Brown, who was a neighbor of Botham Jean’s at the South Side Flats apartments, had testified about hearing gunshots the night Jean was shot and killed by Guyger. She was later found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Guyger, who lived a floor below Jean, testified she mistakenly entered his apartment instead of her own.

One man is in custody and two others are wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of the man who testified in ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s murder trial.

Brown’s shooting received national attention and ignited speculation on social media and calls for an independent investigation into whether the shooting was related to the trial, which ended in a guilty verdict just days before.

Jacquerious Mitchell was in custody and hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after being shot by Brown during the drug deal, Moore said.

Green and Michael Mitchell remain on the run.

Anyone with information that can help locate the suspects is asked to call police at (214) 373-8477 or (214) 671-3690.

