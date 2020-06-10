Arrested! ‘Karen’ charged after video shows white woman spitting on Black teen protester

This video proves that Karens are gonna Karen no matter what.

Black people are in the throes of two pandemics: the coronavirus and racism. But the disturbing trend of white women trying to police people during the aforementioned public health crises was threatening to become the third pandemic disproportionately affecting Black folks.

That last phenomenon, which has in recent months been blamed on people dubbed “Karen,” was in full effect over the weekend in suburban Milwaukee when one white woman reportedly used her car to block people protesting the police killing of George Floyd before assaulting a Black teenager by spitting on him. The violent confrontation on Saturday in the town of Shorewood was initiated by a woman identified as 64-year-old Stephanie Rapkin. The encounter was captured on video and quickly went viral after being posted to social media. As a result, people were calling on the lawyer to lose her job.

The video apparently starts recording after Rapkin blocked the protesters with her car, but it doesn’t show her walking up to protesters and directly confronting them before she appears to spit in an unidentified Black teenager’s face. The teen looked startled and other protesters immediately got enraged, but it’s important to note that no one responded with violence to Rapkin’s assault of an innocent, unarmed and nonviolent Black protester.

The person who uploaded the footage and posted it on Facebook attributed Rapkin’s actions to “racism” and accurately pointed out that the victim who was spit on was participating in a peaceful and nonviolent protest like those that took place in other parts of the country over the weekend.

“Racism DOES EXIST!!! This woman put her car to BLOCK our protest then SPIT on this young BLACK MAN!!! One of the speakers at that. SHARE so her employer and friends and family can see her TRUE COLOR,” Caress Gonzalez Ramirez wrote with the video of the incident she posted to Facebook. “But BLACKS and BROWN cause ‘Violent Protest’ this woman showed up to a VERY PEACEFUL Protest.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Rapkin was arrested for the spitting incident. But she apparently was released in just enough time to confront people who were writing in chalk on the sidewalk in front of her home in Shorewood on Sunday. When her neighbors rightfully called out Rapkin about spitting on the Black teen the day before, she went into “Karen” mode and allegedly assaulted one of the people confronting her.

That prompted Shorewood police to arrest her once again, during which Rapkin allegedly kneed an officer in the groin. Now her arrest for battery and disorderly conduct could be upgraded to include battery, disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

This is America.