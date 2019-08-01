ArtServe Welcomes Leading Culture Curator Ludlow Bailey for 30th Anniversary Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL –– ArtServe, South Florida’s historic arts incubator, recently announced the appointment of Contemporary African Diaspora Art (CADA) Managing Director Ludlow Bailey as consulting curator.

One of the nation’s leading curators of culture as art, Bailey will join ArtServe Curator Sophie Bonet in developing ArtServe’s upcoming artistic season, which celebrates the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary and exemplifies its new vision for artistic diversity, community advancement and creative experimentation.

“Mr. Bailey’s curatorial approach fully aligns with ArtServe’s new vision of serving as a creative laboratory, which will produce immersive, multi-disciplinary exhibitions that enliven conversation and awaken explorations in cultural literacy, social change and environmental responsibility,” said ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson.

Bailey serves as an art advisor for museums, galleries and private collections in London, New York, Paris, Chicago, Cape Town, Washington, D.C, Lagos, Accra and the Caribbean. He re-gularly attends many of the world’s leading art fairs and has curated 55 visual art shows in the last decade.

Bailey will deliver his first ArtServe presentation during the VIP reception for “HOME: An Artistic Celebration of Community” on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2109 from 6 to 9 p.m. at ArtServe, located at 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. He will share details about his role in developing ArtServe’s unique 30th anniversary sea-son and deliver a heartfelt talk outlining the importance of philanthropy in shaping ArtServe’s artistic planning.

“ArtServe celebrates a culture of collaboration, including at the level of artistic planning and curation,” Johnson added. “ArtServe team members live by the philosophy of the creative laboratory, eager to experiment, create and challenge themselves in the company of other creatives and artistic leaders. Other guest curators will also join Ms. Bonet and Mr. Bailey during the season.”

Bailey will help plan and produce ArtServe exhibitions highlighting environmental awareness, the African and Caribbean diaspora and more. He will also spearhead special initiatives to supplement each exhibition including coordinating featured talks with creative influencers, assembling panel discussions with renowned artists and facilitating lectures with leading social and cultural activists.

For more information, visit www.artserve.org/home2019.

