Aston Out-Smartin: Police Add 195-mph Bond Supercar To Fleet To Outrun Crooks

No Dodge Durangos or Chevrolet Tahoes for the police in Dubai.

Instead, that emirate has long featured a fleet of ultra-luxury police cars that are in keeping with its uber-wealthy status. (According to at least one benchmark, Dubai is the third-richest country in the world, with a GDP per capita of $57,744, trailing only Luxembourg at number two and fellow emirate Qatar at number one.)





The latest addition to Dubai’s police cars is a British-made Aston Martin Vantage. Painted in the department’s white-and-green color scheme, the Vantage also boasts a custom “77” number plate that reportedly pays tribute to the United Arab Emirates’ seven emirates as well as to 007, James Bond’s code number, according to a government statement.

That tie-in is no accident, of course. The delivery of the Aston Martin cop car comes just a few weeks before the release of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which opens Sept. 30. (Daniel Craig will again star as the iconic British secret agent who has driven Aston Martins throughout the franchise’s 25 films.)

Dubai officials welcome the new Aston Martin Vantage to the police fleet of luxury vehicles. (Dubai Police/Zenger)

“It is an honor to have an Aston Martin join Dubai police’s fleet of supercars, and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement — purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it upwards of 300kph,” said Ramzi Atat, Aston Martin’s head of marketing and communications for the region.

Another view of the Aston Martin Vantage patrol car in Dubai. (Dubai Police/Zenger)

The Vantage features a 4-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine with 503 horsepower. It can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds, and its top speed is 195 mph. It has seven gears, with either a manual or automatic transmission. It reportedly costs about $150,000

The Vantage joins an exclusive police fleet that also includes a Ferrari, several Porsches, a Bugatti Veyron, some McLarens and some Bentleys. The force also wheels around in a Lamborghini Aventador, several BMW model i8s, a Ford Mustang, a Mercedes Benz SLS AMG, and an Audi R8 V10, which have all been painted in the force’s traditional green and white.

The department’s car roster include another Aston Martin, a Lykan HyperSport, a Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Chevrolet Corvette, a Dodge Viper, a Jaguar F-Type, a Hummer H3, several Lexuses, and a Maserati GranTurismo.

Edited by Matthew B. Hall and Judith Isacoff