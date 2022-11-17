Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

At the University of Virginia’s main campus in Charlottesville on Sunday, a shooter killed three people and injured two more. The suspect, who has been identified as a student, is still at large. After a shooting was reported on Culbreth Road at around 10:40 p.m., the university was instructed to remain indoors. Lockdown has been in place while police look for the suspect. Police have named the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. They think he is armed and dangerous. The two injured people are receiving medical attention.

Submitted by Layla Davidson