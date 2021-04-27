Australian Aviation Boosts As Half-Rate Flights Sell Fast

MELBOURNE, Australia — More than 600,000 half-price flights have been snapped up in just three weeks following the Australian government’s AUD-1.2 billion ($0.93- billion) package to help tourism bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the mass uptake of cheap domestic holiday trips is a big win for the aviation industry, with carriers “now doing a roaring trade.”

“Australians are taking trips in large numbers with airlines reporting sales dwarfing previous records – our aviation industry is in a remarkable position compared to where it was just one year ago,” McCormack said in a statement on April 25.

“The proof is there in the sky today, as we see Qantas, Virgin, Rex, and so many other smaller airlines flying proudly, carrying Australians to their dream holidays.”