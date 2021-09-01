Awkwafina Provides Some Interesting Insights About Her Character In Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Awkwafina, who is generally known for her comical timing in films, recently shared some interesting insights regarding her character in the upcoming Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings,” where she has played a different role.

Talking about her character, Katy, in the upcoming movie, Awkwafina decoded her role.





“Katy is what I would love to be as a friend, which is loyal,” she said.

“I think she really trusts Shang-Chi. At the same time, in a world where he is wary about whom he lets into his life, she doesn’t really judge him for his past and trusts him.”

“She’s a really good friend and also useless — I think there might be some luck involved in certain aspects of her life. So it’s fun that she gets to tag along. She gets some action. There is a pole scene … well, it’s scaffolding. You know, we’re not in the club.”

Apart from Awkwafina, Ben Kingsley also recently opened up about his role as Trevor Slattery. The character first appeared in the film “Iron Man 3” (2013).

The “Shutter Island” actor opened up about why he agreed to play his unusual role — Slattery.

“Kevin Feige flew down and came over to my house in Oxfordshire, England, to present me the idea of Trevor in the first place. The introduction was so well put and conceptualized. The initial characters were thought through and very well created,” he said.

He also felt it was a “tremendous opportunity” and a complete delight to reprise his character.

“It was a marvelous opportunity to add more layers and see another aspect of him in his element as an actor doing a one-man show for people dressed in Shakespearean costume,” he said.

“It was a tremendous opportunity. I was absolutely delighted to revisit Trevor and to give him another breath of life, as it were.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” marks Disney’s second live-action tentpole featuring Asian leads, which was released amid the pandemic. The first was “Mulan,” which was released on Sept. 4, 2020. That film was available on Disney Plus Premier Access the same day.

In the film, Simu Liu as Shang Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will be the first Asian superhero film by Marvel.

Besides Liu, Kingsley, and Awkwafina, “Shang-Chi” also stars Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Wah Yuen. The movie will arrive on Disney Plus 45 days after its Sept. 3, 2021 release. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil