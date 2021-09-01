Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ As Film Clocks Four Years

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his film “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” as it clocked four years on Sept. 1, 2021.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film “Vicky Donor,” starred in the 2017 romance-comedy “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” which centered around erectile dysfunction.





On the film’s fourth anniversary, Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude for his movie and thanked it for empowering him to become the artist he is today.

“I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that were disruptive,” he said.

“With ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan,’ I returned to this territory with Aanand L. Rai and R.S. Prasanna.”

“Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage (sic).”

While opening up about “Shubh Mangal Savdhan,” which also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, Khurrana also discussed his movie selections post “Vicky Donor.”

“After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society.”

Khurrana credited “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” for changing the course of his career.

“‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind them. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me as an artiste (sic).”

The storyline of “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” is centered around Mudit (played by Khurrana), who likes a girl named Sugandha (played by Pednekar), and the two eventually decide to get married. However, their relationship goes through a rough patch in due course, as the duo realizes that Mudit has erectile dysfunction.

Helmed by R.S. Prasanna, “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” also starred Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Brijendra Kala, Anshul Chauhan, and Anmol Bajaj. The film was released on Sept. 1, 2017.

Its sequel “Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan” was released in 2020 and starred Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. The film is centered around a gay couple who try to convince their families for acceptance and marriage.

Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s 2020 comedy-drama film “Gulabo Sitabo” opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

He will next be seen in “Doctor G,” co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Khurrana will also star in “Anek” by Anubhav Sinha and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” by Abhishek Kapoor.

His other credits include “Nautanki Saala!” “Bewakoofiyaan,” “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” “Meri Pyaari Bindu,” “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Andhadhun,” etc.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil