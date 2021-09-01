Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Not Having Enough ‘Support’ After Birth Of Her First Child

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, recently during a podcast show, opened up about the struggles she faced when she and her then-husband welcomed their first child.

During a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” the 45-year-old actor spoke to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman regarding the hurdles she faced during her motherhood, as per reports.





Witherspoon gave birth to now 21-year-old Ava in September 1999, about two months after she and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, tied the knot.

The couple then welcomed their now 17-year-old son Deacon in October 2003, before separating in the same year.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby, and I learned really early that this is not going to work,” she said.

“I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping, and I became delirious.”

She noted that she “couldn’t have worked” through the first few months she was a new mom to Ava.

“I was lucky enough to have money saved, and I didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job,” said Witherspoon.

“I would even say it’s not a two-person job,” said The “Big Little Lies” actor.

Witherspoon, who is also a mother to 8-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, shared how grateful she is for her two older children with a post on Instagram.

“Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom,” she captioned the family snapshot.

Posing together for the photo, Witherspoon sat between her two kids as the trio flashed smiles for the camera.

In the snap, the “Legally Blonde” actress can be seen in a makeup-free look. Daughter Ava sported a grey sweatshirt, and son Deacon can be seen wearing a white shirt and a tan-colored cap on his head.

Witherspoon, in March 2021, celebrated her ten years of marriage with Toth. The “Just Like Heaven” actress took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to her husband.

Witherspoon posted a picture of the duo at their 2011 wedding at her ranch in Ojai, California.

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby,” she wrote alongside the picture.

“What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I love you, JT.”

In the picture, Witherspoon can be seen wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown with a bouquet of white roses in one hand, while her husband wore a grey suit.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil