Bahamas Mission Trip

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to featured these editorial contributions made by local students.

 

Samara Rawls

By Samara Rawls

A few months ago, I wrote an article on how I was going to the Bahamas, and how I prepared for the trip. I just came back from my mission trip two weeks ago, and I am excited to tell you all about it.

The trip started off at 4:30 in the morning, which was when we had to get to the airport and meet everyone. We got off the flight at around 8 am, and then we drove to where we were staying.

We got all settled;  after that, we went to multiple schools to tell the students about Jesus and to play with them. After that, we came back to our camp, had dinner and went to the campfire.

At the campfire, there was a sermon and worship time. The rest of the trip went like the first day, but we visited different places such as special needs schools and homes for the elderly.

I really enjoyed spending time with my friends and connecting with them. One of the best parts was the campfire because we were all able to worship together, which brought us even closer.

I would love to go back and minister to other people in the Bahamas, because I had such an amazing time. Now that I am back in Fort Lauderdale, I will continue to spread the word, and I won’t forget what happened in the Bahamas.

