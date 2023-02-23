BCPS Announces Graduation Schedule for the Class of 2023

February 23, 2023 Carma Henry

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is pleased to announce the graduation schedule for the Class of 2023.  Ceremonies for 48 high schools, technical colleges and education centers across the District will take place June 2 – 8, 2023.

Students and parents will receive information from their respective schools about caps and gowns, plans for graduation ceremony, tickets for guests, safety protocols and livestreaming opportunities to share with family and friends.

To view the complete graduation schedule and more, visit https://www.browardschools.com/2023grads.

