BCPS Small Business POWER Summit May 2

What’s driving the success of certified suppliers in pursuit of business opportunities with Broward Schools?

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) purchased over $550 million of goods and services from certified Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprises (S/M/WBE) between FY2019 and FY2023, Q2. The Economic Development & Diversity Compliance Department (EDDC) is leading the way in diversifying suppliers doing business with BCPS, and utilization is at an all-time high. If you are a small business owner, we invite you to engage and partner with us to move the needle for local small, minority, and women-owned suppliers. We aim to exceed last year’s annual spend of $231.3 million before the new fiscal year on July 1.

Join us for the inaugural BCPS Small Business Power Summit on Tuesday, May 2, in partnership with the Urban League of Broward County Entrepreneurship Center. The Small Business Power Summit experience is designed to inspire, educate, and empower entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. Attend and participate in a dynamic program encompassing all industries, gain insight into accessing the resources needed to scale your business for growth, learn best practices from peers who have achieved tremendous success, discover funding opportunities, and share invaluable conversations as we collectively power the nation’s economy.