“beautiful sight”… really?  

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

          On Friday, President Donald Trump mocked MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi for getting shot with a rubber bullet. Trump called this a “beautiful sight” during a political rally in Minnesota.

While Trump was talking about the protests against racial injustice, he reflected on the fact that a police officer fired on an MSNBC anchor. Velshi was only doing his job. The anchor and his crew were reporting from Minneapolis.

“I remember this guy Velshi,” Trump said. “He got hit in the knee with a canister of tear gas and he went down. He was down. ‘My knee, my knee.’ Nobody cared, these guys didn’t care, they moved him aside. And they just walked right through. It was the most beautiful thing,” Trump said. “No, because after we take all that crap for weeks and weeks, and you finally see men get up there and go right through them, wasn’t it really a beautiful sight? It’s called law and order.”

After these words came out of Trump’s mouth, the crowd broke out in applause and cheers.

In my opinion, that is so disrespectful. If Trump were to empathize and put himself in Velshi’s shoes, he would not think it was a “beautiful sight.” As I continue to say every single week, we have to vote! We will never experience the change needed if we don’t vote.

