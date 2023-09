Bensax Music Academy, the beacon of artistic excellence, founded by the dynamic duo Mr. Richardson Estimable (Bensax International) and Dr. Sheelah Franck Estimable, is here to elevate your musical aspirations to new heights.

Mark your calendars for the Bensax Music Academy 2nd annual student recital and get a special treat by our CEO, Bensax International and his band. Your melody starts here!

December 13, 2023 • www.lpacfl.com