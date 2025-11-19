Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County Launches 2025 Share the Season Holiday Fundraising Campaign

Advertisement

Funds raised will be used to purchase Thanksgiving meals and holiday gifts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. — Just in time for the holiday season, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Broward County has launched Share the Season, a fundraising campaign for big hearts to make bright holidays. The campaign serves to bring joy and merriment to BBBS families by providing them with gift cards to purchase a Thanksgiving meal and holiday gifts.

“The holidays are meant to be a season of joy, togetherness and cherished memories, but for many of the families we serve, that may feel a bit out of reach,” said Malena Mendez, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “This season, we launched a simple way for the community to gift holiday joy through an online platform. Collectively, we can make the holidays brighter for those who need it most.”

Although there are several suggested donor levels, donations of any amount are welcome and appreciated:

$25 – Provides a turkey or ham for one family

$50 – Provides one holiday gift for a child

$100 – Provides a full holiday meal for a family of four

$150 – Provides a full holiday meal for a family of six

Donors can become a “Big” Holiday Helper by designating a custom amount. Through December 11, please click here to donate. Companies interested in making a corporate gift may reach out to Allie Sheehan, Development Specialist, at allies@bbbsbroward.org.

BBBS families will receive Publix gift cards on November 15 at the organization’s Harvest of Thanks, which will include fall themed activity stations, light bites and beverages. Then, on December 13, it will be a winter wonderland at Frosty Festivities presented by the Florida Panthers Foundation & SeatGeek. This special invitation-only celebration promises a day filled with joy, laughter and lasting memories as Bigs, Littles and their families come together for a day of ice skating, photos with Santa, holidays activities and refreshments. Thanks to the generosity of Baptist Health and our many community donors, Littles will receive a gift card to brighten their holidays.

For 80 Littles, a special shopping experience and breakfast is planned for early December with the generous support of Macy’s. They’ll each be presented with a gift card to shop in-store at four participating locations, Broward Mall in Plantation, The Galleria in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square in Coral Springs and Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County has offered unprecedented access to resources to empower youth to reach their full potential through meaningful mentoring relationships. These mentoring relationships build self-confidence and emotional well-being, encourage young people to stay on a path to graduation and higher education, and help them establish a plan for a successful future. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is to ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org.