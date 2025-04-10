Black Dollars Matter—It’s Time for Corporate Reciprocity

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher

As a Black publisher and proud steward of a media platform that uplifts and informs our community, I’ve long witnessed the power of the Black dollar. We are a trillion-dollar consumer force—one that fuels the American economy with every swipe, tap, and trip to the store. Yet, despite our economic impact, far too many corporations, including the household names we frequent like Target, Walmart, and others—continue to fall short when it comes to investing back into the very communities that help them thrive.

Let’s be clear: our spending is not just transactional, it’s transformational. Where we choose to spend our hard-earned money directly shapes the economic and cultural landscape of this country. But that power is being siphoned away when major retailers take our dollars and fail to reflect our values, our culture, or our interests in return.

We often see corporate giving funneled into a narrow set of large, name-brand organizations that, while important, do not represent the full spectrum of Black life or meet the everyday needs of our communities. Our neighborhoods are rich with grassroots movements, local nonprofits, community centers, independent schools, small Black-owned media, and cultural initiatives that are doing the work and often with little to no corporate backing. These entities are just as vital if not more so and deserve a seat at the table when it comes to philanthropic and outreach and advertising investments.

Many corporations have made superficial nod, nod, wink, wink, to diversity and inclusion, especially during Black History Month, but remain silent when asked to support Black-OWNED media, Black-led initiatives, or sustained, localized community development.

Enough is enough. We are, “sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

We are calling for a shift in how we spend, where we spend and why we spend. Economic empowerment must be tied to uplifting and accountability. If you want our loyalty, then earn it. That means advertising in Black-owned media outlets that serve and represent our voices year-round, not just when it’s trendy or politically expedient. That means partnering with Black entrepreneurs, funding scholarships, supporting cultural institutions, and being present in our neighborhoods—not just in our wallets.

We are not just consumers, we are stakeholders. And it’s time we act like it.

Good corporate citizenship is not a one-way street. Reciprocity is a basic tenet of any healthy relationship, and it’s time we started demanding it from the companies that profit from our community. If you want to do business with us, then do business with us, invest in us, listen to us, and show up for us beyond the point of sale.

We will continue to hold accountable those who benefit from our dollars but ignore our dignity. And we will celebrate and uplift those who understand that our support is both a privilege and a responsibility.

It’s time to make our money count—by spending it where we are seen, heard, and respected.

Here’s the call to action:

To our community—let’s become more intentional with where we spend and how we advocate. Support businesses that support us. Ask the hard questions at the checkout counter, at town halls, and on social media: What are you doing to reinvest in the Black community? Are you advertising in Black-owned media? Are you supporting our schools, our voices, our causes?

And to corporations this is your moment to be more than performative. Real equity is not just internal DEI policies; it’s external investment, visibility, and partnership. We’re not asking; we’re expecting it.

It’s time to make our money count—by spending it where we are seen, heard, respected and welcomed. Let’s turn our economic power into a tool for justice, visibility, and lasting change.